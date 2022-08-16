Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Declines By 12.9%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Align Technology by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $8.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,327. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.52.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

