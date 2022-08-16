Short Interest in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Increases By 5.5%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $126,154.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,074.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $158,015. 54.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of ALVR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. 1,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

