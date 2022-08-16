Short Interest in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Drops By 15.1%

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 7,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 166,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,477. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. American International Group has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in American International Group by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More

