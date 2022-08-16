Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Declines By 12.0%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ashford in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AINC stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. 1,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,936. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.99. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashford will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

