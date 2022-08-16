Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Grows By 10.2%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXLA. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Axcella Health to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Axcella Health from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

AXLA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,531. Axcella Health has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 1,570,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after buying an additional 6,319,371 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

