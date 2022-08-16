Short Interest in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Increases By 9.7%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,700 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 717,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 122,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 1.5 %

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Shares of BHE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 179,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,250. The company has a market cap of $992.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

