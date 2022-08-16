Short Interest in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Grows By 13.5%

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.93. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a negative net margin of 181.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

