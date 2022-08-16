Short Interest in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Decreases By 15.5%

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 880,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,641. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,565.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 57,682 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,879,000 after acquiring an additional 221,294 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

