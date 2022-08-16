Short Interest in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Decreases By 18.6%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BGC Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 79,975 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BGC Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

BGC Partners stock remained flat at $4.26 on Tuesday. 83,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,116. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 49.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

