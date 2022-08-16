Short Interest in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Decreases By 9.5%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

BioAtla Trading Up 48.5 %

Shares of BCAB traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. 243,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,883. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Get BioAtla alerts:

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BioAtla will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $206,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 29,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,138.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 79,584 shares of company stock worth $360,445. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 446,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 295,446 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 165.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About BioAtla

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.