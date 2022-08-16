Short Interest in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Decreases By 9.5%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCABGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

BioAtla Trading Up 48.5 %

Shares of BCAB traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. 243,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,883. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCABGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BioAtla will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $206,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 29,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,138.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 79,584 shares of company stock worth $360,445. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 446,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 295,446 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 165.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About BioAtla

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

