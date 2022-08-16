Short Interest in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rises By 12.0%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 459,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at $725,446.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,191.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,602 shares of company stock worth $330,022. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. 19,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,696. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.99. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

