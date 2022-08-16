Short Interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Decreases By 16.8%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BIT Mining by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BIT Mining by 1,519.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BIT Mining by 36.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BIT Mining by 224.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTCM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,237,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. BIT Mining has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.47.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $296.68 million during the quarter.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

