Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Drops By 9.8%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Blackboxstocks Trading Down 6.9 %
BLBX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. 653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,078. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Blackboxstocks has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $8.00.
Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Blackboxstocks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackboxstocks in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blackboxstocks in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
