Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Decreases By 15.1%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 908,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.39. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,055 in the last 90 days. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

