Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Decreases By 16.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE:BTI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,341. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
A number of research firms recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
