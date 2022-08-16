Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Decreases By 16.9%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,341. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

