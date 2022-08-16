Short Interest in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Expands By 7.2%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

California Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. 676,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,360,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in California Resources by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 576.7% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 624,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after buying an additional 532,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

