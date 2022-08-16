Short Interest in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Expands By 7.2%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
California Resources Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CRC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. 676,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,108. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
California Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
