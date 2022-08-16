Short Interest in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Expands By 11.5%

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CCBG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. 27,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,071. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $572.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital City Bank Group to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at Capital City Bank Group

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $112,663.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 141,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 416.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 87,929 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

