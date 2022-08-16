Short Interest in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Declines By 9.8%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $397,499,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,638. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

