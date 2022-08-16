Short Interest in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Declines By 9.8%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,499,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $397,499,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of COF traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,638. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

