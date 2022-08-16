Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Decreases By 9.4%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. 211,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,141. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $74.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 73,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

