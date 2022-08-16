Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Decreases By 9.4%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRDL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. 211,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,141. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $74.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.
