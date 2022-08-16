Short Interest in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Declines By 10.5%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,878,000 after acquiring an additional 176,508 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,331,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,596,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 405,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CIM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,363. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.05. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
