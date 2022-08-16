Short Interest in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Declines By 10.5%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,878,000 after acquiring an additional 176,508 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,331,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,596,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 405,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CIM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,363. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.05. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

