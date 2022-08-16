Short Interest in CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGW) Decreases By 10.5%

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIIGW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CIIG Capital Partners II Price Performance

Shares of CIIGW remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.14. CIIG Capital Partners II has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Institutional Trading of CIIG Capital Partners II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIIGW. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

