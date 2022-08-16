Short Interest in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expands By 9.8%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,180,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 28,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. 3,323,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

