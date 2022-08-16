Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Grows By 10.9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DADA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.
Dada Nexus Trading Down 0.6 %
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
