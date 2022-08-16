Short Interest in Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ) Decreases By 19.2%

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DMAQ opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Get Deep Medicine Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Deep Medicine Acquisition by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deep Medicine Acquisition

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.