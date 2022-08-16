Short Interest in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Declines By 18.2%

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 9,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after buying an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.30. 50,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

