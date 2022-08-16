Short Interest in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Decreases By 10.8%

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of ELDN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.04. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

