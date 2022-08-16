Short Interest in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expands By 11.9%

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 468,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 366,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 530,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after acquiring an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after acquiring an additional 517,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 376,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 235.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

