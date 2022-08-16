Short Interest in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Declines By 10.6%

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 514,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,543. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $157,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

