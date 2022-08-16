Short Interest in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Drops By 10.9%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSTX shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Laidlaw lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of F-star Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 114,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,552. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $142.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.