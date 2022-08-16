Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Declines By 22.5%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
First Acceptance Stock Performance
Shares of First Acceptance stock remained flat at $1.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.26. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
About First Acceptance
