Short Interest in First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Declines By 22.5%

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

First Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of First Acceptance stock remained flat at $1.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.26. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get First Acceptance alerts:

About First Acceptance

(Get Rating)

See Also

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.