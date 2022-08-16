Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Grows By 10.3%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.41. 16,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,801. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.75.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.15 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 29.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,957.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 514,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 74,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 113.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 53,225 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 18.5% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 291,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 45,557 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 2,169.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

