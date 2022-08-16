Short Interest in First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Grows By 14.3%

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INBKZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.04. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $27.35.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

