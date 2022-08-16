Short Interest in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Drops By 10.8%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 12,370,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
FL stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.43. 2,724,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.
