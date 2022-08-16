Short Interest in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Grows By 12.1%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,300 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 751,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $532,694.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $532,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,417. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $95.43. 5,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,577. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

