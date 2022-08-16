Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Decreases By 18.5%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Greenland Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GTEC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.67. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $12.60.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:GTEC Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

