Short Interest in Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Decreases By 17.5%

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Heineken Trading Down 3.3 %

HKHHF opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25. Heineken has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $96.90.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. It operates in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.