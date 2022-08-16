Short Interest in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Increases By 9.8%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 866,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 788,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $130.99. 111,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,416. Herc has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average of $129.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.15). Herc had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Herc will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion bought 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Herc by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

