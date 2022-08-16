Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Rises By 6.5%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISHG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.05. 184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $82.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.52.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.