Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Decreases By 17.6%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

