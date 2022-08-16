Short Interest in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Drops By 11.2%

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Issuer Direct Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $5.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Patrick Galleher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

