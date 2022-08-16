Short Interest in KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Drops By 12.5%

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KnightSwan Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in KnightSwan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KnightSwan Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of KnightSwan Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.00 on Tuesday. 320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,253. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. KnightSwan Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

KnightSwan Acquisition Company Profile

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cybersecurity, and mission intelligence sectors.

