Short Interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Rises By 12.9%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,970,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 23,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 23.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom
Nordstrom Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 246,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,207. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.14.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.
Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.