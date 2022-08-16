Short Interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Rises By 12.9%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,970,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 23,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 23.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,689,000 after buying an additional 688,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 204.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,930,000 after buying an additional 518,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,881,000 after buying an additional 406,670 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 246,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,207. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

