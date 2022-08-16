Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Grows By 7.1%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PARTS iD Trading Down 10.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN ID opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. PARTS iD has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

