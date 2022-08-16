Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Grows By 7.1%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
PARTS iD Trading Down 10.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN ID opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. PARTS iD has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.84.
PARTS iD Company Profile
