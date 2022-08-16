Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Expands By 10.5%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,900 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 388,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLG. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD by 79.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TD by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TD in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TD by 1,346.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 857,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TD Stock Performance

GLG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 628,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,501. TD has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

TD Company Profile

TD ( NASDAQ:GLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. TD had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

