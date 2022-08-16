Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Short Interest Down 12.2% in July

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.1 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Performance

GCTAF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.59. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €14.00 ($14.29) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

