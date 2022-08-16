Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Trading Down 2.5%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 73,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 82,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMMNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

