SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Down 6.2%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.54. 101,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,575,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Separately, TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,782,000. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 217,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 155,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

