Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Signature Chain has a market cap of $317,093.48 and approximately $205.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Signature Chain Coin Profile

SIGN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Signature Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

