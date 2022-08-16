Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires 894 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 2.2% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after buying an additional 271,526 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Torray LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.46. 187,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,844. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.55.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

