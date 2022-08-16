Sittner & Nelson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 45,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

LASR traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,495. The company has a market cap of $639.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.31 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

